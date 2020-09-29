Blue KC To Enter Affordable Care Act (ACA) Market Exchange To Help More Kansas Citians Have Healthcare Insurance Coverage Options

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC), the region's largest healthcare insurance provider, announced today its plan to offer individual Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans for 2021. Blue KC's portfolio of affordable products and convenient services will enhance options for those seeking coverage, especially with the offering of Spira Care in the five metro counties ( Clay, Platte, Jackson, Johnson and Wyandotte), their behavioral health initiative Mindful by Blue KC, and unmatched customer service.

Spira Care Centers are conveniently located throughout the metro and offer empathetic and hands-on care delivery for those living in the five-county metro. Spira Care is primary care under one roof, including quality doctors, behavioral health consultants, disease prevention, member education and more, focusing on your overall health and well-being. Those outside of the five counties where Spira Care is offered will have access to Blue KC's trusted, extensive provider network and award-winning customer service — and the variety of plan options that offer highly competitive benefits and services to meet their healthcare needs.

are conveniently located throughout the metro and offer empathetic and hands-on care delivery for those living in the five-county metro. is primary care under one roof, including quality doctors, behavioral health consultants, disease prevention, member education and more, focusing on your overall health and well-being. Those outside of the five counties where is offered will have access to Blue KC's trusted, extensive provider network and award-winning customer service — and the variety of plan options that offer highly competitive benefits and services to meet their healthcare needs. Mindful by Blue KC is a commitment to covering the health needs of the whole person. For Blue KC members, it is a set of tools and resources to address stress, depression, anxiety, substance use and more. This ensures people can access and afford the behavioral healthcare they need. Mindful Advocates are licensed behavioral health clinicians acting as a front door to match members to providers and guide care plans — a single point of contact for a variety of behavioral health services.

is a commitment to covering the health needs of the whole person. For Blue KC members, it is a set of tools and resources to address stress, depression, anxiety, substance use and more. This ensures people can access and afford the behavioral healthcare they need. Mindful Advocates are licensed behavioral health clinicians acting as a front door to match members to providers and guide care plans — a single point of contact for a variety of behavioral health services. Customer service sets Blue KC apart from others. Members ranked Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC) number one in Overall Customer Satisfaction among health plans in the Heartland, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study. This trusted customer service is now available to those searching for coverage on the ACA Market Exchange.

"Blue KC's award-winning customer service, combined with our exceptional and empathetic approach to service will make Blue KC the go-to option for participants seeking coverage through the ACA exchange," said Jenny Housley, Chief Marketing Officer at Blue KC. "Our research indicates ACA participants want better service and better choices, and Blue KC is going to deliver them."

Individuals can explore pricing and plans starting on Nov. 1, 2020 and enroll during Open Enrollment from November 1-December 15, 2020. Plans sold during Open Enrollment will start on January 1, 2021.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas CityBlue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri and the only not-for-profit commercial health insurer in Kansas City, has been part of the Kansas City community since 1938. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City provides health coverage services to more than one million residents in the greater Kansas City area, including Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and 30 counties in Northwest Missouri. Our mission: to provide affordable access to healthcare and to improve the health of our members. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information on the company, visit its website at BlueKC.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-kc-to-enter-affordable-care-act-aca-market-exchange-to-help-more-kansas-citians-have-healthcare-insurance-coverage-options-301140004.html

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City