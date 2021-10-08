Blue Foundry Bancorp Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) (the "Company"), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on the morning of Friday, October 22, 2021. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company's website, https://ir.bluefoundrybank.com/ , in the News section and at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00AM (EST) to discuss the Third Quarter 2021 earnings. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company's website for one month.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the webcast by using the link below to listen to the call. Upon registration, participants will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email and a calendar invitation for the event.

Participants who wish to ask questions or are unable to join via webcast may dial-in on the day of the call:

About Blue Foundry Bancorp and Blue Foundry BankBlue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a New Jersey-based bank with over $2 billion in assets operating from 16 branches in northern New Jersey. For over 140 years, Blue Foundry Bank has served the local communities where it operates and has deep and longstanding relationships with its business and retail customers as well as local municipalities.

