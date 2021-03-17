Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Massachusetts Statement On Rise In Anti-Asian Attacks

BOSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, shared the following message today with the company's 3,700 employees: Dear colleagues, Many of us are feeling pain and shock amid a rise...

BOSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, shared the following message today with the company's 3,700 employees:

Dear colleagues,

Many of us are feeling pain and shock amid a rise in violence against Asian Americans, pain exacerbated by last night's attacks in Georgia.

Our company stands against hate, and we stand with our Asian-American colleagues. Our values are based on respect, dignity, and equity for all.

Bigotry, bias, and stereotyping, stoked by false and dangerous language during this pandemic, have no place in our society.

As President Biden said recently, "Many Asian Americans, our fellow Americans, are on the frontlines of this pandemic trying to save lives. And still, still they are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America. It's wrong, it's un-American and it must stop."

I have been inspired by Boston's Stop Asian Hate rally held earlier this week, one of many around the country. And I have been moved by the accounts of our own colleagues, including some who gathered yesterday with our Asian Blue Community Employee Resource Group to share their painful and tragic experiences. Please know we see your strength, hear your stories and are by your side.

I am proud our company has moved swiftly, since the earliest days of the pandemic, to combat misinformation and amplify the voices of Asian Americans and others speaking out against hate, stigma and bigotry. We will continue to do so.

Our Asian Blue Community welcomes members of all backgrounds and is a vital resource. I urge all our colleagues to reach out to share, listen and support each other, as we have so often this year.

