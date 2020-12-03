Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Massachusetts Offers Free Bluebikes Rides During National Influenza Vaccination Week

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of public health efforts to encourage flu vaccinations and to provide an easy mode of transportation to flu shot locations across Metro-Boston, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") will...

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of public health efforts to encourage flu vaccinations and to provide an easy mode of transportation to flu shot locations across Metro-Boston, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") will offer free Bluebikes rides during National Influenza Vaccination Week, December 6-12. Complimentary trips will be available in the system's nine municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, Newton, Revere, Somerville and Watertown, with stations in Chelsea launching soon. Blue Cross is the title sponsor of Bluebikes, which is owned by the municipalities.

To take advantage of Blue Cross' free ride offer, riders can download and open the Bluebikes app on a mobile device and use the code "BLUECROSSMA" to unlock a free Adventure Pass. The code will be available for one use per Bluebikes account between Dec. 6-12 and includes free unlimited two-hour rides for a 24-hour period. National Influenza Vaccination Week is a national awareness week recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to highlight the importance of influenza vaccination. The latest data published by the CDC found that the 2018-2019 flu season resulted in nearly 500,000 hospitalizations and more than 34,000 deaths across the United States, and the CDC has noted that this year the flu vaccine will be more important than ever in light of the coronavirus.

"Getting the flu shot is crucial this season with the increase in coronavirus cases, and we're proud to offer free Bluebikes rides throughout National Influenza Vaccination Week to support the community and urge everyone to get vaccinated," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "We hope Metro-Boston residents will take advantage of the free rides to access the flu vaccine and help keep their communities safe this winter."

Riders interested in biking to get a flu shot can use the national vaccine finder tool to find local clinicians that offer vaccinations, and Blue Cross members can visit the health plan's Flu Resources page for more information on how to get a flu shot. (The flu shot is available for free to Blue Cross members when administered by appropriate participating network clinicians; members should always check their plan documents to confirm benefits and coverage).

Blue Cross is in the third year of a six-year Bluebikes title sponsorship, which launched in May 2018. Through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross is supporting continued expansion, including system upgrades, additional bikes, and station expansions to increase access.

About BluebikesBluebikes is public transportation by bike. Owned and jointly governed by the municipalities of Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and now serving Arlington, Newton, Revere and Watertown with stations in Chelsea coming soon, Bluebikes is a fast, fun, and affordable transportation option. Since launching in 2011, more than 12 million trips have been taken on Bluebikes, including more than 2.5 million trips in 2019.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of MassachusettsBlue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-massachusetts-offers-free-bluebikes-rides-during-national-influenza-vaccination-week-301185861.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts