Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Massachusetts Members Can Now Access Virtual Behavioral Health Care Designed For Children & Families With Brightline

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") members now have access to Brightline, the first comprehensive behavioral health solution designed specifically to support children, teenagers, and their families. As rates of mental health challenges rise nationwide, Brightline brings virtual care to families through video visits with therapists, psychiatrists, speech therapists, behavioral coaches and other professionals. Brightline's digital platform offers resources to support families facing a range of common challenges — from difficulties with back-to-school transitions and navigating IEPs to managing stress, social-emotional skills, and common conditions such as anxiety, depression and ADHD.

"We're deeply committed to improving access to quality, affordable mental health care for our members," said Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "We see a great deal of potential in Brightline's approach, which can bring these critical services to our members and their families in the comfort and privacy of their own homes, right when they need them most."

Blue Cross is known for its innovative approach to mental health and substance use disorder, including an in-house staff of clinicians and specially trained mental health case managers. Families enrolled in Blue Cross health plans now have access to Brightline's clinical services as a covered in-network benefit, including behavioral therapy with licensed psychologists and therapists, evaluation and medication support from child and adolescent psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners, and speech therapy from licensed speech language pathologists.

"During the pandemic, we've seen an ever-growing wave of need for families to have access to support. We need to provide services not only for kids and teens, but also address the real impact on parents," said Naomi Allen, Brightline Co-Founder and CEO. "We are honored that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts supports our vision for this offering and will be playing an invaluable role in improving behavioral health care for many families."

Brightline's services support families across a range of behavioral health needs and everyday stressors:

With Brightline Connect , the company's digital platform, families can access personalized behavioral health resources and guides, videos with tips from experts, interactive exercises, on-demand chat with a Brightline coach, and more anytime they need support.

, the company's digital platform, families can access personalized behavioral health resources and guides, videos with tips from experts, interactive exercises, on-demand chat with a Brightline coach, and more anytime they need support. Brightline Coaching offers 30-minute virtual sessions with expert behavioral health coaches focused on building skills and tackling common challenges. These programs are designed to support kids, teens, and parents and caregivers with skill-building and positive guidance on topics including stress, anxious thoughts, tantrums, organizational skills, and trouble staying on track with school.

offers 30-minute virtual sessions with expert behavioral health coaches focused on building skills and tackling common challenges. These programs are designed to support kids, teens, and parents and caregivers with skill-building and positive guidance on topics including stress, anxious thoughts, tantrums, organizational skills, and trouble staying on track with school. Brightline Careprovides virtual behavior therapy, evaluation and medication support, and speech therapy, so families can meet by video with licensed therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners, and speech therapists.

Families interested in Brightline services can learn more and sign up at hellobrightline.com. All of the company's services are available to families with children ages 3-17 residing in Massachusetts (as young as 18 months for speech therapy). Brightline Care (behavior therapy, speech therapy, and medication support) is covered under Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts health plans.

About BrightlineFounded in 2019, Brightline is the first comprehensive behavioral health solution built specifically to care for children, teens, and their families across a range of common challenges. With multidisciplinary care teams, a family-focused approach, evidence-based care delivery, and innovative technology, Brightline is able to support families with whatever challenges they're facing and help them thrive long-term. Founded by leading digital health entrepreneurs Naomi Allen and Giovanni Colella, MD and backed by leading investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Oak HC/FT, and Threshold Ventures, Brightline is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and expanding nationwide. Learn more at hellobrightline.com

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of MassachusettsBlue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( http://www.bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-massachusetts-members-can-now-access-virtual-behavioral-health-care-designed-for-children--families-with-brightline-301341825.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts