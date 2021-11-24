Blue Box Auction Gallery To Accept Crypto For Upcoming Fine Art Auction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Box Auction Gallery is making its journey into the world of cryptocurrency by accepting Ethereum (ETH), the currency of the Ethereum network, Bitcoin (BTC) & other major coins at all of their upcoming sales. The Auction House based in Virginia Beach, VA recently received a large consignment of art pieces originating from all parts of the globe and will be looking to make payment as flexible and universal as possible. Blue Box's auctioneer Jim Weigl is set to field bids live & online from the Virginia gallery in both USD & cryptocurrency for their upcoming fine art auction featuring Piccasso, Dali & Walkowitz, When the artist's works make their auction debuts as part of the upcoming ' Fine Art: Prendergast, Dali, Quinn, Miro, and Jennings Auction' on December 1st at 1 PM Eastern.

While buying and selling cryptos is becoming increasingly mainstream, the opportunities to spend virtual currencies are somewhat limited in comparison due to its volatility. Blue Box wants to allow customers to convert these digital assets into treasures that are offered at their auctions. The addition of these currencies being accepted it also allows their current customer base to explore diversifying their portfolio with cryptocurrency.

A number of auction houses have begun welcoming cryptocurrencies for big-ticket items, which have included paintings and NFTs -- the blockchain-backed tokens increasingly used to transfer ownership of digital artworks and collectibles.

Blue Box Auction Gallery went through an extensive verification process and legal checks to assure that the process of using digital assets in their sales was as smooth as by paying in US dollars. With the help of BitPay, Blue Box is able to bridge the gap in crypto acceptance and spending.

ABOUT Blue Box Auction Gallery:Blue Box Auction Gallery is a premier auction house located in coastal Virginia. They specialize in helping consignors sell their merchandise for top market value. They also conduct live-streamed auctions, on-site, in their 12,000 square foot auction gallery and list their sales worldwide through a series of auction platforms such as LiveAuctioneers, HiBid, ProxiBid, and more. For more information, visit https://www.BlueBoxAuction.com

