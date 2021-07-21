Blue Biofuels Files 3 Additional Patents On Its CTS Technology

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance BioEnergy Plus , Inc. , DBA Blue Biofuels ( PINK : ALLM).

Alliance BioEnergy Plus Inc., DBA Blue Biofuels, (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it filed 3 additional patents that follow on the granted patent to its Cellulose-to-Sugar ("CTS") technology system.

In the process of testing and perfecting towards commercialization, the Company has developed additional unique technology related to its CTS system to file for the multiple additional patents. These three patents are in addition to the primary granted patent and one other patent pending, making it five in total. The patents are on the process and on the "fingerprint" of our sugars coming from our process. The patents show continuous technological achievement and development and ensures that the company is in full ownership of its core technology.

CEO Ben Slager expressed that "Obtaining multiple patents will give us a broader IP landscape to protect us from competition as we further perfect the technology towards commercial use."

ABOUT OUR CLEAN TECHNOLOGY

CTS technology is a near zero carbon footprint system that can convert virtually any plant material - grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, fruit casings, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste -- into sugars and subsequently into biofuels, and bioplastics, without the use of enzymes or liquid acids. CTS stands for Cellulose to Sugar. The cellulose is converted into sugar and lignin. The sugar is further converted into bio-ethanol and other biofuels. The lignin may be further converted into bioplastics. The CTS process is an independently-developed patented and proprietary technology that is fully owned by the Company.

Management believes that bio-fuel originating from the Company's CTS process will be eligible to receive generous D3 cellulosic Renewable Fuel Credits ("RINs") from the US Government. The D3 RIN is currently around $3/gallon of ethanol, which is in addition to the market price of ethanol. This incentive is offered to all domestic cellulosic fuel producers whose fuel is used in the transportation industry. This mandate was 590 million gallons for 2020. The mandate for 2021 has not yet been finalized by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

