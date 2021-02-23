Blue Apron To Participate In The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media And Telecom Conference On March 1

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) - Get Report announced today that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021. Blue Apron Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski and Chief Financial Officer Randy Greben will conduct a virtual fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. ET and will also meet with institutional investors in virtual one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available online on Blue Apron's Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com (select "Events & Presentations"). A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live event at investors.blueapron.com (select "Events & Presentations").

If you have questions about Blue Apron or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact the company's investor relations firm, JCIR, at (212) 835-8500 or via email at aprn@jcir.com.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron's vision is "better living through better food." Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

