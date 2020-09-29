Blue Apron To Introduce First-ever Thanksgiving Feast

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Apron (APRN) - Get Report is introducing its first-ever Thanksgiving feast, featuring chef-designed recipes created for an unforgettable, stress-free, and delicious Thanksgiving Day meal.

Known for its unique take on everyday recipes, Blue Apron's Thanksgiving-inspired, southern-style menu will give options to suit every holiday table for parties up to eight people. Complete with a step-by-step guide on how to organize, prepare, and cook a Thanksgiving meal, Blue Apron will also support its home cooks by sharing tips on its social channels to help make the holiday as fun as possible.

"Thanksgiving is going to be different for many families this year, and we're happy to join them in the kitchen by creating a one-stop shop to make their entire holiday feast a little easier," said John Adler, Vice President of Culinary at Blue Apron. "Building upon positive reactions to our dessert offering last year, we wanted to give our home cooks more Thanksgiving options, especially as some people may find themselves playing different roles, either as a first-time host or just cooking for themselves."

Customers can select a complete Thanksgiving feast with a boneless and easy to carve turkey breast, side dishes and dessert; or add Thanksgiving recipes to the Signature Menu they know and love, including a holiday pork roast, dessert or side dishes.

Blue Apron will also offer a Holiday Feast Favorites wine bundle, featuring its chefs' selections of four red and two white wines chosen to complement its new Thanksgiving dishes.

To learn more about Blue Apron's Thanksgiving options and to get updates, visit cook.blueapron.com/thanksgiving-meal-delivery.

About Blue ApronBlue Apron's mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. Blue Apron has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.

