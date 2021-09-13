Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is introducing Heat & Eat, the company's first-ever prepared, single-serving meal offering, ready in five minutes or less.

Blue Apron (APRN) - Get Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Class A Report is introducing Heat & Eat, the company's first-ever prepared, single-serving meal offering, ready in five minutes or less. Heat & Eat meals were designed to give customers additional flexibility to enjoy Blue Apron at different occasions throughout the week without sacrificing quality or flavor for convenience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005256/en/

Blue Apron introduces Heat & Eat, its first single-serving meals. The new menu option is available to order through Blue Apron's website and mobile app. (Photo: Business Wire)

"A core pillar of our growth strategy is product innovation and efficient menu expansion with a goal of better integrating into our customers' lives," said Linda Findley Kozlowski, Blue Apron's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of Heat & Eat meals to our product portfolio is our first entry into the growing ready-made food category and now allows us to offer 50 weekly menu options, the highest number since the company's founding in 2012."

Heat & Eat meals were crafted to seamlessly complement customers' Blue Apron Signature weekly recipes, providing them with more choice and flexibility in their weekly routine. Whether they are cooking for one, seeking a quick dinner option or an easy weekday lunch, Heat & Eat meals were designed to make meal decisions a bit easier. Heat & Eat meals are based on some of the company's most ordered and top-rated dishes, and designed to be warmed in a microwave.

"When our culinary team set out to develop Heat & Eat, we wanted to make sure we created meals that remained true to the experience our customers have come to expect from Blue Apron," said John Adler, Blue Apron's Vice President of Culinary. "When our customers enjoy Heat & Eat, they can trust that the same ingredient standards and unique flavors in our Signature recipes are applied to our ready-made meals."

Currently on Blue Apron's Two-Serving and Four-Serving Signature menu, recipes available to order today are:

Cheesy Guajillo Chicken & Rice with Corn, Black Beans & Peppers

Soy-Miso Chicken & Udon Noodles with Bok Choy & Mushrooms

Calabrian Chile Meatballs with Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans & Lemon-Caper Butter

To learn more about Heat & Eat, visit cook.ba/heatandeat.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron's vision is "better living through better food." Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005256/en/