Blucora Appoints Karthik Rao To The Board Of Directors

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) - Get Report, a provider of data and technology-driven tax software and wealth management solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness, today announced the appointment of Karthik Rao to the Company's Board of Directors, effective August 28, 2020. Mr. Rao's appointment increases the number of independent directors from seven to eight, as part of the company's commitment to strong governance.

"Karthik's deep expertise in the data and analytics that inform marketing decisions aligns incredibly well with core components of our growth strategy," said Chris Walters, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blucora. "His insights and expertise will be a valuable asset as we move forward, and I am pleased to welcome him to our Board."

Mr. Rao is an accomplished executive who currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer for Nielsen Global Media, a global provider of data, information and technology to the media and advertising industries, a role he has held since February 2020. Prior to this role, Mr. Rao has held a variety of executive positions within the Nielsen Corporation, spanning the United States, Middle East and Asia for Nielsen's Connect and Media businesses where he most recently held the title of Chief Product, Technology & Operations Officer for Global Media from January 2019 to February 2020. Mr. Rao served as the CEO of Portfolio/Gracenote from January 2017 to December 2018. He has also served as the President of Agencies/Advertisers Division from December 2015 to December 2016, EVP of Digital Enablement from September 2014 to November 2015 as well as Managing Director for Media Analytics from July 2012 to August 2014. From March 2011 to July 2012, Mr. Rao served as the Managing Director-Greater China. From January 2009 to February 2011, he served as the Regional Managing Director-Asia Pacific, Consumer Insights & BASES. Prior to that, Mr. Rao held the position of Vice President/Country Leader-BASES from January 2007 to December 2008 and Director, Client Consulting from August 2000 to December 2006. Mr. Rao serves on the Diversity Council at Nielsen as the Executive Sponsor of the Asian American Employee Resource Group.

Mr. Rao has served as a board member for OpenSlate, a global source of brand safety and contextual analytics for digital video content, since 2019. He also has served as a member of the board for NCSolutions since 2019. Mr. Rao holds an M.A. in Economics from Loyola University, Chennai, India and an M.B.A in marketing from Illinois State University.

About Blucora ® Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) - Get Report is on the forefront of financial technology, a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands), the largest U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer, with $69 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2020, and its HK Financial services business, a leading CPA-focused registered investment advisor with $4.5 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2020 and (ii) tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and 20,000 professional users in 2020. With integrated tax focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

