Blowout Preventer Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats | Technavio
The blowout preventer market is expected to grow by USD 972.70 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The rising number of deep and ultra-deepwater drilling projects is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, increasing investments in renewable sources of energy will challenge growth.
Blowout Preventer Market: Type Landscape
By type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the annular blowout preventer segment in 2020. The segment is mainly driven by the rise in global demand for oil and gas. Also, the advantages of annular blowout preventers over ram-type blowout preventers are contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the annular blowout preventer segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Blowout Preventer Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The rise in the E&P of crude oil and gas resources will be crucial in driving the growth of the market in North America. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.
Companies Covered:
- AXON Pressure Products Inc.
- Control Flow Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- The Weir Group Plc
- UZTEL SA
- Weatherford International Plc
- Worldwide Oilfield Machine
- Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
