BlosumCBD Releases CBD Vegan Gummies Full-Spectrum & USDA Organic

New online giant California-based brand BlosumCBD adds to its product line with third-party tested CBD Vegan Full-Spectrum Gummies. Made with a full-spectrum formulation, consumers can get their daily CBD dose with less than 0.3% THC content and enjoy the flavored CBD gummies.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get the benefits of CBD oil without the hassle of dosing by using BlosumCBD's vegan full-spectrum gummies . Infused with pure CBD extract, these full-spectrum gummies are USDA Organic approved and Gluten-Free. These CBD-infused gummies are found via the brand's online store.

How to find quality CBD? Quality CBD products must be CBD-infused instead of coated or sprayed CBD, and that results from BlosumCBD pure, organic CBD full spectrum gummies & are infused with CBD. The gummies allow seamless integration of CBD content into one's everyday life by quickly taking 1-2 gummies as needed. Each CBD gummy comes in either 10mg or 25mg.

"We wanted to create a quality CBD product that keeps these types of consumers in mind. There are many CBD products available in the market, but it's important to find one that fits best with your lifestyle. With our vegan-friendly full-spectrum CBD gummies, consumers can reap the benefits of CBD without breaking their vegan diets," says Shane, founder of BlosumCBD.

The great thing about buying from BlosumCBD is the auto-ship program , where one can save up to 25% off each month. It's as easy as subscribing to any qualifying product and then setting up the frequency to bi-monthly, monthly or every 2 months. This way, an order can automatically ship each month or eliminate the hassle of ordering each time for a new product.

These gummies come with a full-spectrum formulation that is made from the highest quality industrial hemp-derived. BlosumCBD's vegan, full-spectrum gummies now contain 9 calories per serving and less sugar than 80% of other brands' products.

CBD Vegan Gummies - Full-Spectrum are formulated with all-natural and gluten-free ingredients.Watermelon, Strawberry & Orange Flavor

NO preservatives, no artificial colors at ALL

Vegan & Gluten-Free

Made in the USA

USDA Organic

High Potency & Effective

30 Day Money Back Guarantee

About BlosumCBD:

BlosumCBD is a California-based organic herbal topical product online store. The company exclusively provides USDA organic, vegan-friendly products designed to help customers incorporate organic herbal products as part of an improved health and wellness lifestyle. All of their hemp oil comes from California-grown hemp plants produced under GMP or ISO certified processes. For more information about the company and products available from BlosumCBD, visit blosumcbd.com .

