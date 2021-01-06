BloomNet® Teams With Card Isle® To Launch Greeting Card Program Available Exclusively To BloomNet Members

BloomNet®, the floral and gourmet industry's most innovative service provider, has teamed with Card Isle, the leading provider of print-on-demand personalized greeting cards, to create opportunities for retail members to take advantage of consumer demand...

BloomNet®, the floral and gourmet industry's most innovative service provider, has teamed with Card Isle, the leading provider of print-on-demand personalized greeting cards, to create opportunities for retail members to take advantage of consumer demand for printed greeting cards. According to an Ipsos survey, 82% of Americans choose printed greeting cards over digital greeting cards.

"BloomNet is excited to collaborate with Card Isle to offer BloomNet Members exclusive access to a customizable greeting card gifting solution that can differentiate their businesses," said Dinesh Popat, President, BloomNet, Napco and 1-800-Flowers.com Franchising. At the same time, it provides opportunities to increase their revenues for existing customers, while helping to drive repeat business and attract new customers."

The new BloomNet Greeting Card Program powered by Card Isle gives members the ease and convenience of instantly creating top-quality personalized printed greeting cards that are ideal for a wide range of occasions, including holidays, corporate gifting, anniversaries, birthdays, bridal sentiments, sympathy, thank you, get well, and just because. Cards can be customized with photos, logos and unique messages, perfect as stand-alone greeting cards or to accompany fresh floral and fruit arrangements and gifts. Thousands of professionally designed greeting card templates are available for members to choose from with no need to carry on-hand inventory.

BloomNet Members can make the new greeting card program a part of their businesses with no upfront costs. The BloomNet Greeting Card Program powered by Card Isle is fully integrated with BloomNet Commerce Websites, and card stock can be easily replenished via BloomNet Products with payments applied to members' BloomNet Payment Processing Statement. This 2020 holiday season, the personalized printed greeting cards powered by Card Isle were the top Add-On Gift for Florists with BloomNet Commerce Websites.

About BloomNet®

As the floral industry's most innovative service provider, BloomNet, Inc. (bloomnet.net), a wholly owned subsidiary of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., is focused on continually exceeding the expectations of its select community of florists. Retail florists across the nation and around the globe rely upon BloomNet as their trusted source for unique personalized service, comprehensive florist care, innovative programs, and quality products designed to increase their viability. BloomNet is committed to working side by side with florists to foster industry education, build community, and develop long term relationships built on trust, commitment, and dependability.

About Card Isle

Printed greeting cards have a unique power to connect people of all generations Card Isle Corporation is a technology company that re-imagines how greeting cards can be distributed in a changing retail landscape. They combine crowd-sourced designs with distributed printers to empower retailers of all types to create meaningful greeting cards. Card Isle is dedicated to empowering connections between people with accessible, playful, and personalized greeting cards. For more information, please visit www.cardisle.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005750/en/