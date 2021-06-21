Bloomin' Brands Promotes Mark Graff To Executive Leadership Team

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLMN) today announced the promotion of Mark Graff to Senior Vice President of Business Development and Financial Planning for Bloomin' Brands.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLMN) today announced the promotion of Mark Graff to Senior Vice President of Business Development and Financial Planning for Bloomin' Brands. Graff will lead the company's business development team, including asset and franchise development, in addition to his existing financial planning responsibilities. He will also join the Executive Leadership Team.

Graff has held various finance and investor relations roles with Bloomin' Brands during his nine years with the company. Previously, Graff held positions with Deloitte Consulting and Raymond James & Associates.

"Over the past 15 months, we discovered new opportunities which will serve as the foundation for the next phase of our growth," said David Deno, CEO of Bloomin' Brands. "As a member of the executive team, Mark will guide our thinking to capitalize on our progress and create long-term sustainable growth."

About Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit bloominbrands.com.

