Bloomberg Supports Technological Transformation At Bankia Asset Management

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that Bankia Asset Management (Bankia AM), the asset management arm of Bankia, the fourth largest financial firm in Spain, has adopted Bloomberg's Asset & Investment Manager (AIM), a leading order management solution across all of its portfolios.

Using Bloomberg AIM has helped Bankia AM achieve its objective of streamlining order management for the whole investment lifecycle and from the front to the middle office across all asset classes and portfolios. AIM has enabled Bankia AM to onboard all its assets onto a single solution providing tools to support order management, portfolio analytics, performance management and matching. The integration of AIM with Bankia AM's in-house and third party solutions helps establish data consistency throughout the investment lifecycle, and helps automate and simplify processes carried out on a daily basis. Portfolio managers at Bankia AM are also able to access AIM and the Bloomberg Terminal service remotely via Bloomberg Anywhere.

"The implementation of Bloomberg AIM marks a significant milestone in the technological and operational transformation journey of Bankia AM. By centralizing our data and enabling us to manage all operations from a single solution, AIM is helping us improve operational efficiency, reduce risks and perform compliance tasks, such as pre-trade analysis, in a systematic way," said Sebastian Redondo, CIO of Bankia AM.

"We are happy to support Bankia AM as they focus on optimizing their investment processes by using the expansive tools available via AIM," said Ian Peckett, Bloomberg's Global head of buy-side product. ‟We are focused on providing our clients with scalable technology that can be adapted to their needs to increase efficiency, and realize meaningful workflow improvements."

Bloomberg's Buy-Side solutions, which include AIM, PORT and PORT Enterprise are used by some of the largest asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and government agencies. Bloomberg AIM is a leading order management system (OMS), used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms in over 90 countries to manage more than $17 trillion in assets, and PORT is a multi-asset portfolio and risk analytics solution that provides investors with the tools to implement optimal investment portfolio strategies. PORT Enterprise is a premier solution that also delivers enhanced reporting capabilities that are powered by advanced risk models. PORT and PORT Enterprise are used by 93 of the top 100 asset managers and has 47,000 active users globally.

About Bankia AMBankia AM embraces all the activities related to asset management, investment funds, pension funds, SICAV and portfolio management, among others. As of September 2020, it has an AUM of 25,800€ billion divided across the main lines of business as 19,700€ billion on Investment Funds and €6,100 billion in Pension Funds. Based on this figures, it is currently situated as the 4 th biggest Asset Manager in the Spanish Market.

About BloombergBloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength - delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately - is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

