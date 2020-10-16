Bloomberg Law To Showcase Complete Solution For In-House Counsel At 2020 Virtual ACC Meeting

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it is demonstrating recent enhancements to its platform and has sponsored a panel at the 2020 Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Annual Meeting, which is taking place virtually October 12-16.

Bloomberg Law provides a fully integrated platform that offers everything an in-house legal department needs to be successful. ACC attendees can visit Bloomberg Law's virtual booth to learn more about recent product enhancements, including:

Brief Analyzer, a game-changing new tool that leverages AI to significantly reduce the time it takes attorneys to review and analyze legal briefs and memoranda.

Coronavirus and post-pandemic resources, including an In Focus: Coronavirus resource page, providing critical coverage of Covid-19's impact on securities, health, privacy, labor and employment, as well as additional In Focus pages on topics such as remaining operational, business closure, Covid-19 financial relief, and benefits and executive compensation in an uncertain economy.

More than 5,500 Practical Guidance documents across a variety of practice areas including new coverage of return to worksite, commercial transactions, Chapter 11 and Chapter 13 bankruptcies, and contract actions & defenses

Expanded news coverage, including new channels focusing on business & practice, in-house counsel, coronavirus, litigation, cannabis, insurance law, private equity, and social justice.

Additionally, Bloomberg Law sponsored a panel, Session: 312 - Contract Workshop: Reviewing Allocations of Liability for Data Breach, on Tuesday, October 13, 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. (EDT). Speakers included Aileen Schwartz, Senior Vice President, Senior Corporate Counsel US & Privacy Officer, Hill International, Inc., Debra Bromson, Assistant General Counsel, AAA Club Alliance Inc., and Penny Williams, Associate General Counsel, Workday, Inc., along with Bloomberg Law Legal Analysts Diane Holt, Mark Smith, and Denis Demblowski. Bloomberg Law Legal Analyst Robert Kim participated in a panel, Currency and Cryptocurrency at a Crossroads, on Monday, October 12, 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (EDT).

" Bloomberg Law helps in-house counsel to cut spending, increase efficiency, and reduce reliance on outside counsel with focused resources that address the most pressing legal issues you're facing - all in one platform," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "I encourage ACC attendees to visit our virtual booth and see firsthand why in-house counsel are increasingly turning to Bloomberg Law to modernize their legal department and drive productivity."

For more information or to request a demo, please visit http://onb-law.com/AVop50BTIXU.

About Bloomberg Law Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of comprehensive primary and secondary source material, real-time news, expert analysis, time-saving practice tools including Practical Guidance, market data, and business intelligence. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomberg-law-to-showcase-complete-solution-for-in-house-counsel-at-2020-virtual-acc-meeting-301154043.html

SOURCE Bloomberg Law