Bloomberg Law And Fenwick Release 2021 Silicon Valley 150 List

ARLINGTON, Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law and technology and life sciences law firm Fenwick today announced the release of the 2021 edition of the Fenwick - Bloomberg Law SV 150 List, which ranks the largest public technology and life...

ARLINGTON, Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law and technology and life sciences law firm Fenwick today announced the release of the 2021 edition of the Fenwick - Bloomberg Law SV 150 List, which ranks the largest public technology and life sciences companies in Silicon Valley by revenue. The Fenwick - Bloomberg Law SV 150 List and related analyses are available at http://onb-law.com/b3Iu50F0dsg.

The 2021 Fenwick - Bloomberg Law SV 150 List provides legal practitioners robust data and key insights.

"Consumers, businesses, law schools, government agencies, and the courts relied on Silicon Valley tech companies more than ever during the Covid-19 pandemic," said Alex Butler, vice president of analysis and content, Bloomberg Law. "The 2021 Fenwick - Bloomberg Law SV 150 List, coupled with Bloomberg Law's legal trends analysis, provides legal practitioners robust data and insights key to understanding this industry and region."

Using data from Bloomberg LP, Fenwick calculated company revenue for the most recent available four quarters ending on or near December 31, 2020, as well as obtaining market capitalization as of the end of the year.

"Fenwick values our ongoing partnership with Bloomberg Law to produce this important look at Silicon Valley's top public tech and life science companies," said David Bell, partner and co-chair of the corporate governance practice at Fenwick. Fenwick uses Bloomberg Law data and the SV 150 List to analyze trends in its highly regarded corporate governance, gender diversity, and proxy season results reports.

Recent Bloomberg Law Analysis articles have provided further insights into the trends revealed by the SV 150 List. One article examines the 18 new entries on the Fenwick - Bloomberg Law SV 150 List, highlighting companies including Opendoor, the largest newcomer; Snowflake, which had the largest initial public offering for a software maker ever; Airbnb, now the world's largest online travel company; Sumo Logic; and Affirm.

Another analysis article examines mergers and acquisitions and investment activity in Silicon Valley, finding that there was a record high number of deals in 2020 - both in Silicon Valley and in global technology investments and acquisitions.

A third analysis focuses on cloud software businesses and cybersecurity vendors based in Silicon Valley, finding widespread growth across both, and identifying cloud adoption as key to this security boom. While software-as-a-service (SaaS) stalwarts held their ground in this year's SV 150 List, one of the most notable categories of growth occurred among unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) providers such as Zoom, whose 41-spot jump in the rankings was the largest this year.

About Bloomberg Law Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

About FenwickFenwick provides comprehensive legal services to leading technology and life sciences companies — at every stage of their lifecycle — and the investors that partner with them. We craft innovative, cost-effective and practical solutions in areas ranging from venture capital, public offerings, joint ventures, M&A, strategic relationships and corporate governance, to intellectual property, litigation and dispute resolution, taxation, antitrust and employment and labor law. For more than four decades, Fenwick has helped some of the world's most recognized companies become and remain market leaders. For more information, please visit fenwick.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomberg-law-and-fenwick-release-2021-silicon-valley-150-list-301303149.html

SOURCE Bloomberg Law