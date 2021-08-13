Bloomberg Industry Group Appoints Ebony Amoroso As Head Of Diversity, Inclusion & Community

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Industry Group is pleased to announce the appointment of industry leader Ebony Amoroso as Head of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community. In this newly created position, Amoroso will apply her significant experience to oversee and further expand upon the company's diversity and inclusion initiatives, as well as the company's extensive philanthropy and community outreach.

Amoroso will work closely with senior leaders across the company on multifaceted diversity and inclusion strategies that drive comprehensive action, change, and progress. She will oversee the implementation of the company's recently released Diversity & Inclusion Action Plan, which can be accessed at bloombergindustry.com/diversity. Amoroso will also act as a strategic partner and trusted advisor to Bloomberg Industry's Diversity & Inclusion champions; serve as an advocate for employee resource groups; and oversee the company's local and national philanthropic and community engagement initiatives.

"Ebony has developed a stellar track record leading cutting-edge diversity programs across the media landscape, and I'm excited to welcome her on board to fill this critically important role," said Josh Eastright, CEO of Bloomberg Industry Group. "Ebony's leadership will play a vital role in helping us expand and enhance the work we're doing to build one of the industry's most diverse workplaces, ensuring that we're continuing to create a truly welcoming and equitable environment for every member of our team, and driving greater diversity and representation throughout the company."

"I truly believe a person cannot be diverse, but rather a person adds diversity," said Amoroso. "When you add something or someone that doesn't already exist to a team, that's when things really get good. And when a person can show up as their true, authentic self, they're more productive and the company in turn, is more successful.

"I'm impressed by the steps Bloomberg Industry Group has taken to deliver on its commitments - particularly in the plans that each business unit has put in place for the year ahead that complement and augment the company's overarching efforts," Amoroso added. "I look forward to partnering with my colleagues across the company to continue building on our progress and doing everything we can to make sure that that every employee is - and feels - seen, heard, valued, and respected."

Amoroso joins Bloomberg Industry Group after leading global diversity and inclusion at Endeavor, where she led the company's Empower, Mentorship and Recruitment programs and created a corporate training structure to help new employees achieve even greater success within the company. A recognized leader in driving diversity success in the media industry, Amoroso was named to Variety's Inclusion Impact Report in 2017.

