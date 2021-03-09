WASHINGTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced a new weekly email newsletter, Ballots & Boundaries, focusing on state action that will influence elections. The newsletter joins an existing lineup of 25 daily and weekly email newsletters available to Bloomberg Government customers.

The new newsletter will follow legislation to change the rules on mail-in voting, early voting, vote-counting, voter registration, and election security. As redistricting gets underway for the first time in ten years, Ballots & Boundaries will provide readers with the information they need to know about topics including which incumbent members of Congress will be affected and how communities of interest fare when decisions get made about lumping them into a single district or spreading them out.

"Understanding the impact of state laws that affect voting is essential for our customers," said Cesca Antonelli, editor-in-chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Our reporters will be following these issues from the statehouses to the courthouses to make sure our readers have the information they need."

For more information about Ballots & Boundaries, as well as Bloomberg Government's other news content, schedule a demo by visiting http://onb-gov.com/bOYj50DTuFT.

About Bloomberg GovernmentBloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with - or are affected by - the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs, federal, and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit www.bgov.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomberg-government-announces-new-weekly-newsletter-focusing-on-state-voter-laws-and-redistricting-301243813.html

SOURCE Bloomberg Government