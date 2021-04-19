Bloomberg Funds Pinacoteca De São Paulo Virtual Tour Of OSGEMEOS

NEW YORK and SÃO PAULO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that art lovers around the world can now experience a panoramic digital tour of the exhibit, "OSGEMEOS: Secrets" via Brazil's Pinacoteca de São Paulo's website. The exhibition presents the work of identical twin brothers and street artists Otávio and Gustavo Pandolfo, whose imagination inspired by hip-hop, break dancing and Brazilian Folk Art. Pinacoteca opened the exhibition in March 2020, but has had to close in-person visits intermittently over the past six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The virtual tour provides the general public an opportunity to view the artworks even with the uncertainty of the reopening of the museum. Bloomberg Corporate Philanthropy is sponsoring the virtual experience to the exhibit, which features more than 1,000 items by the duo including paintings, sculptures, drawings and notebooks, some that have never been seen before in Brazil. The online tour includes views throughout the museum's galleries and an exclusive video of the curator and general director at Pinacoteca in Portuguese with English subtitles. The digital experience is available to anyone globally via the site. "At Bloomberg, we believe that art can inspire and make a lasting positive impact on communities," said Geraldo Coelho, Bloomberg Head of Latin American sales. "We use innovative global technology to address unmet needs and to create dynamic cultural experiences for our employess, clients and partners in LatAm, as well as to enhance lives around the world."

"OSGEMEOS: Secrets is a very special exhibition to Pinacoteca de São Paulo and the artists. It celebrates the comeback of Gustavio and Otávio Pandolfo to Pinacoteca. It was in this very museum that, at age 9, they both participated in an educational art workshop that was fundamental to the twins' artistic development. This exhibition also reaffirms the importance of art and culture in these difficult times of pandemic". Jochen Volz - Exhibition Curator and General Director at Pinacoteca de São Paulo.

OSGEMEOS: Segredos at Pinacoteca de São Paulo is sponsored by Bradesco, Samsung, Grupo Boticário, IRB Brasil RE, Iguatemi São Paulo, GOL, Mattos Filho, Allergan, Comgas, Cielo and Havaianas.

About Pinacoteca de São Paulo

Pinacoteca de São Paulo is the city's oldest art museum, founded in 1905, and has around 12.000 art pieces from some of the most important Brazilian artists, including Anita Malfatti, Lygia Clark, Tarsila do Amaral, Almeida Júnior, Pedro Alexandrino, Candido Portinari and Oscar Pereira da Silva. The museum has also brought to São Paulo renowned collections and exhibitions from all around the world. Bloomberg has been a proud sponsor of Pinacoteca de São Paulo since 2016.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength - delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately - is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

