Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Events For Financial Community

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) will participate in the following virtual events for the financial community.

Credit Suisse Renewables and Utilities ConferenceThursday, May 13, 2021

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications ConferenceTuesday, May 25, 2021

Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition SummitTuesday, June 8, 2021

Morgan Stanley 6 th Annual Sustainability Futures ConferenceWednesday, June 9, 2021

BofA Hydrogen Conference, Evaluating Every Color of the Hydrogen RainbowWednesday, June 23, 2021

J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables ConferenceWednesday, June 23, 2021

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company's product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom's customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

