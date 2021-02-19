Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Events For Financial Community

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) will present at the following virtual events for the financial community.

Baird's 2021 Sustainability ConferenceTuesday, February 23, 2021

Credit Suisse 26 th Annual Energy SummitMonday, March 1, 2021

Morgan Stanley Energy & Power ConferenceTuesday, March 2, 2021

Raymond James 42 nd Annual Institutional Investors ConferenceWednesday, March 3, 2021

Canaccord Genuity's Sustainability - Rethinking Impact 2021 ConferenceThursday, March 4, 2021

