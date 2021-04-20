Bloom Burton & Co Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Brian Bloom and Jolyon Burton, Bloom Burton & Co., join Daniel Lubienietzky, Manager, Life Sciences, TMX Group, to celebrate the Bloom Burton & Co. annual healthcare investor conference and open the market.

The annual Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference attracts Canadian, U.S. and International investors who are interested in the latest developments in Canadian healthcare companies. Investors have the opportunity to obtain corporate updates from presenting companies, and participate in their 1-on-1 meeting system with company management.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton is comprised of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, financial, legal and capital markets professionals with significant depth of experience. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing as well as company creation and incubation services. For more information visit https://www.bloomburton.com/conference/

Date: Tuesday April 20, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

