Blood Pressure Transducers Market Growth Analysis In Health Care Technology Industry | Technavio

120-pages and TOC analyze the blood pressure transducers market by Product (Disposable blood pressure transducers and Reusable blood pressure transducers) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The global blood pressure transducers market is expected to grow by USD 113.67 million, progressing a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the healthcare technology sector witnessed a positive impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

Download a Free Sample Report to Know More

The blood pressure transducers market witnessed maximum growth in the disposable blood pressure transducers segment in 2020 owing to the cost-effectiveness and the availability of a variety of products. Similarly, North America occupied about 36% of the market share in 2020. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the increasing incidence of hypertension in the region. Also, the increasing awareness of blood pressure issues and transducers among the population is contributing to the growth of the blood pressure transducers market in North America.

Blood Pressure Transducers Market: Major Growth DriversThe blood pressure transducers market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Increasing incidence of hypertension coupled with the geriatric population

Increasing focus on preventive care

High awareness about hypertension and associated risk factors

Also, the growth of the geriatric population is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the blood pressure transducers market during 2021-2025. Advances in healthcare technologies coupled with the availability of effective treatment options have increased life expectancy. This has increased the number of people aged 60 and above, resulting in a growth in the global geriatric population. The geriatric population is often at the risk of developing various conditions such as heart failure, arterial damage, stroke, and chronic kidney disease. This is creating a steady rise in the demand for the diagnosis and monitoring of blood pressure, which is driving the market growth.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Request a Free Sample Report Now!

Assistive Technology Market: Key Vendor Offerings

ADInstruments Pty Ltd.:The company offers disposable blood pressure transducers MLT0670 and MLT0699.

B. Braun Melsungen AG:The company offers SensoNor 844 for blood pressure transducers.

BIOPAC Systems Inc.: The company offers TSD104A for blood pressure transducers.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.:The company offers TruWave for blood pressure transducers.

Harvard Bioscience Inc.:The company offers PHD ULTRA for blood pressure transducers.

Reasons to Buy Blood Pressure Transducers Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist blood pressure transducers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the blood pressure transducers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the blood pressure transducers market across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blood pressure transducers market vendors

This report can be personalized to suit your business requirements. Enquire Before Purchasing

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market - Global blood pressure cuffs market is segmented by product (reusable cuffs and disposable cuffs) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market - Global blood pressure monitoring device market is segmented by product (sphygmomanometers, home-based BP monitors, BP transducers, BP monitoring consumables, and ambulatory BP monitors), end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and home care), and geography ( Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/blood-pressure-transducers-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/blood-pressure-transducersmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blood-pressure-transducers-market-growth-analysis-in-health-care-technology-industry--technavio-301335306.html

SOURCE Technavio