Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market | Rising Global Burden Of Diabetes To Boost Growth | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood glucose monitoring devices market is poised to grow by $ 5.84 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report .
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Agamatrix Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Terumo Europe NV, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, and Trivida Health Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rising global burden of diabetes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, a stringent regulatory framework might hamper market growth.
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- SMBG
- CGM
- Lancets
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our blood glucose monitoring devices market report covers the following areas:
- Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market size
- Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market trends
- Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market industry analysis
This study identifies the availability of reimbursement for BGM devices as one of the prime reasons driving the blood glucose monitoring devices market growth during the next few years.
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist blood glucose monitoring devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the blood glucose monitoring devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the blood glucose monitoring devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blood glucose monitoring devices market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- SMBG - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CGM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lancets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agamatrix Inc.
- ARKRAY Inc.
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
- Dexcom Inc.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- Terumo Europe NV
- Trivida Health Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
