Blood Bank Refrigerators Market In The US | Over $ 107 Mn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood bank refrigerators market in the US is expected to grow by USD 107.35 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The blood bank refrigerators market is driven by factors such as a rise in the number of road accidents and sports injuries and increasing demand for blood banks. In addition, the increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to trigger the blood bank refrigerators market in the US toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The blood bank refrigerators market in the US will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Five Blood Bank Refrigerators Market Participants in the US:

B Medical Systems Sarl: The company offers blood bank refrigerators such as B51, B131, B291 and other products.

Biomedical Solutions Inc.: The company offers Helmer iSeries, Horizon series Blood Bank Refrigerators.

Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers Premier Series blood bank refrigerators.

Eppendorf AG: The company offers a wide range of freezers, including blood bank refrigerators.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.: The company offers blood bank refrigerators such as HXC-158, HXC-158B, HXC-149, and other products.

Blood Bank Refrigerators Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Blood bank refrigerators market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Standard Electric Refrigerators



Solar-powered Refrigerators



Ice-lined Refrigerators

End-user

Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers



Stand-alone Blood Bank Centers



Others

