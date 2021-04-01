BlockFi And Arcane Research Announce Collaborative Partnership For Institutional Research

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institutional Upgrade - BlockFi data will be used in a new biweekly report series with Arcane Research, assessing the state of institutional investments and activity in the digital assets space.

BlockFi, a financial services company dedicated to building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products, today announced a collaborative research partnership with Arcane Research, which provides data-driven analysis and bespoke research within the field of cryptocurrency and digital assets and is part of Arcane Crypto.

BlockFi and Arcane Research will jointly produce biweekly reports tracking institutional investments and related developments in digital assets. Each report, available exclusively to BlockFi clients, will include general market updates, including research and commentary on digital asset prices, trading volumes, investment trends, shifting sentiment and valuations. In addition, new reports will include special sections on specific themes or market events, such as on-chain activity, DeFi developments, mining trends, new market participants and regulatory updates.

"As institutional interest in digital assets continues its upward trajectory, there is a significant void when it comes to actionable, digestible and timely intelligence upon which investors can inform their thinking and investing decisions," noted David Olsson, Global Head of Institutional Distribution at BlockFi. "Arcane Research is widely seen as one of the most credible and trusted sources of information and analysis in digital assets, and we expect that their reports including BlockFi data, will quickly become a go-to resource for institutional and other sophisticated investors."

"BlockFi has a unique, global perspective on the needs, concerns and questions of institutional investors participating in digital asset markets," added Bendik Norheim Schei, Head of Arcane Research. "Although certain elements such as price action and trading volumes will be consistent sections of our reports, we're equally excited to undertake deep dives on a new theme on a bi-weekly basis, enabling us to keep up with the rapid-moving nature of digital asset markets and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem."

About BlockFiBlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors. BlockFi's platform manages more than $15 billion in assets and has generated hundreds of millions in interest for clients. The company, headquartered in New Jersey with offices around the globe, continues to expand its presence in the United States and internationally.

About Arcane Research and Arcane CryptoArcane Research is a data-driven analysis and bespoke research provider within the field of cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Arcane Research produces institutional grade research reports and content for leading companies in the space and weekly market updates for its subscribers. Since 2019 Arcane Research has grown to become an industry leading research provider and is regularly cited in crypto and traditional media. Located in Oslo, Arcane Research works with companies across Europe, the U.S and Africa.

Arcane Research is part of Arcane Crypto, a company recently listed on Nasdaq First North which develops and invests in crypto projects, focusing on Bitcoin and digital assets. Arcane Crypto bridges the gap between traditional finance and crypto with a portfolio of European companies spanning the value chain for digital finance.

Nothing contained in this announcement should be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or offer, or recommendation, to acquire or dispose of any security, commodity, investment or to engage in any other transaction. The information provided in this announcement is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. This announcement is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the publication or availability of the announcement is prohibited, by reason of that person's nationality, residence or otherwise.

Neither BlockFi nor any of its affiliates or representatives provide legal, tax or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions.

Digital currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and crypto interest accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections. Learn more at BlockFi.com.

BlockFi Lending LLC NMLS ID#1737520 | BlockFi Trading LLC NMLS ID#1873137

