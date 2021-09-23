Blockchange Inc. Launches Alliance With Equity Trust Company To Deliver Tax-Advantaged Crypto Asset Investing Capabilities For RIA Firms

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchange Inc., the pioneering leader in digital asset investing solutions for financial advisors, announced today that it has launched a strategic alliance with Equity Trust Company (Equity Trust), a leader in alternative asset custody for retirement accounts. This engagement will enable Blockchange customers to use Equity Trust's custody services to meet clients' growing demand for digital assets in tax-advantaged accounts.

Blockchange CEO Dan Eyre said, "It's no secret that tax-advantaged retirement accounts represent a significant portion of total investor assets. As crypto and other digital assets increasingly move into the mainstream, there has been a surge in demand among investors for access to this asset class in their retirement accounts. Through our new partnership with Equity Trust, the financial advisors and asset managers we support can meet this rising demand among investors by bringing top-caliber digital assets expertise to the retirement accounts they serve."

Central to Blockchange's capabilities is its turnkey asset management platform, BITRIA, which enables registered investment advisors (RIAs), their affiliated financial advisors as well as asset managers to offer crypto and other digital assets to their clients as another form of professionally managed investments.

Toward this end, Blockchange delivers the wealth management industry's only end-to-end experience for RIAs, financial advisors or asset managers seeking scalable growth with digital asset investing strategies - from onboarding, to ongoing execution, including scalable yet precise portfolio rebalancing, data aggregation and financial reporting. Wealth managers new to digital assets can also benefit from those with more experience through Blockchange's SMA network .

Building upon Blockchange's established relationship with Gemini Trust Company, which facilitates custody of digital assets for platform users, the strategic partnership with Equity Trust provides Blockchange customers seamless account custody services for digital assets in tax-advantaged IRAs. Equity Trust's integration with BITRIA provides IRA holders the benefits of timely incoming funds transfer through Automated Customer Account Transfer Service (ACATS), as well as simplified online account management for advisors and their clients.

George Sullivan, CEO of Equity Trust Company, said, "As the demand for cryptocurrency and other digital assets continues to surge, it's advantageous for advisors to be prepared with a solution for clients who want to diversify into this asset class. Equity Trust's integration with Blockchange makes it easier than ever for RIAs and asset managers to manage tax-advantaged digital asset investing for their clients."

Dave Abner, Global Head of Business Development at Gemini, added, "Simplifying the process for advisors to manage digital assets held in retirement accounts is a big win for investors. IRAs comprise a large portion of RIAs' AUM, so the Equity Trust integration with Blockchange paves the way for more investors to enjoy the benefits of the crypto marketplace."

Mr. Eyre concluded, "Financial advisors and asset managers face two simultaneous pressures: Surging demand for access to this asset class across client portfolios, and the need to invest in a more sophisticated range of digital assets, beyond Bitcoin or Ethereum. Together with Gemini and Equity Trust, we will enable our customers to harness the power of digital assets to fundamentally transform the future of wealth management."

About Blockchange Inc

Blockchange delivers the wealth management industry's only end-to-end service and capabilities experience for financial advisors and asset managers seeking scalable growth with digital asset investing strategies. The company combines unparalleled technology and financial services expertise to simplify the path to digital asset investing for financial advisors, without sacrificing sophistication or quality of outcomes. The company's Digital Asset SMA and Digital Turnkey Asset Management Platform solutions offer the broadest possible range of options for financial advisors to offer their clients the advantages and flexibility of direct asset ownership, together with a broad selection of asset choices that can be tailored to the growth and risk appetites of different classes of investors. To learn more, contact marketing@blockchange.ai or visit https://blockchange.ai

Media Contacts

Blockchange Inc.

Joseph Kuo / Andrew WangHaven Tower Group424 317 4851 or 424 317 4859 jkuo@haventower.com or awang@haventower.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchange-inc-launches-alliance-with-equity-trust-company-to-deliver-tax-advantaged-crypto-asset-investing-capabilities-for-ria-firms-301383558.html

SOURCE Blockchange Inc.