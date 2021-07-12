Blockchain Technology Market To Reach USD 27.68 Billion By 2025 | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Blockchain Technology market identifies Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Infosys Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market. The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Blockchain Technology sourcing strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats? Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.

What is the expected price change in the market? The Blockchain Technology Market is expected to have a CAGR of 67.12% during 2021-2025.

Who are the top players in the market? Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Infosys Ltd., and Wipro Ltd., are some of the major market participants.

What are the pricing models followed by buyers? Subscription-based model, consumption-based model, and perpetual license model are the widely adopted pricing models in Blockchain Technology Market.

What will be incremental spending in Blockchain Technology? The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about $27.68 billion, during 2021-2025.

What is the expected CAGR of the Blockchain Technology Market? The Blockchain Technology market will grow at a CAGR of about 67.12% during 2021-2025.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

