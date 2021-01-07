Blockchain Fintech Start-Up, PAYMYNT Financial, Acquires Award-Winning Cryptocurrency Paytech Firm

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based fintech start-up, PAYMYNT Financial, acquires LettucePay, an award-winning, payment technology firm specializing in cryptocurrency payments. Effective immediately, the acquisition makes it possible for PAYMYNT Financial to integrate cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, as a form of payment at top retail locations.

&amp;amp;#160;

"Our shopping rewards platform utilizes Stellar Network's blockchain technology. Approaching the winners of the Stellar Network Community Fund was an easy decision. Together, our team is ready to bring the benefits of blockchain to larger audiences," Michael Rosa said, CEO of PAYMYNT Financial.

Launched in 2019, LettucePay is a cryptocurrency app that enables merchants to settle cryptocurrency amounts as USD payments, for minimal transaction fees. Rosa said the PAYMYNT team will integrate LettucePay's software with its next-generation shopping rewards platform, PAYMYNT Rewards.

In addition to acquiring the LettucePay app, PAYMYNT Financial also welcomes two, former LettucePay team members, Ari Mizrahi, as a full-stack engineer, and Brian Goldberg, as a Blockchain Advisor.

Starting this spring, the PAYMYNT Rewards app will be available for download at both the Apple and Samsung stores. For more information about PAYMYNT Financial, or to join the PAYMYNT Rewards waitlist, visit paymynt.money/learnmore.

About PAYMYNT Financial Group:

PAYMYNT Financial Group is a mobile commerce and financial growth company created with the overall mission of making the online shopping experience more rewarding, and improving the financial well-being of the underserved. We believe blockchain technology and digital currencies play integral roles in our global economy.

PAYMYNT Rewards is a next-generation mobile commerce application that integrates online shopping, digital banking, peer-to-peer payments, and financial investments into an all-in-one platform. For more information visit paymynt.money.

Katelyn Dobbs Director of Communications PAYMYNT Financial Group Email: KDobbs@paymyntgroup.com Office: 833-729-6968

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-fintech-start-up-paymynt-financial-acquires-award-winning-cryptocurrency-paytech-firm-301202939.html

SOURCE PAYMYNT Financial