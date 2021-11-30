Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Study, 2021-2026 - Rapid Digitization Of Industries, And Onset Of The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Created Massive Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain distributed ledger market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 54% during 2021-2026.

Rapid digitization of the industries across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for advanced technological solutions to minimize fraudulent activities, data theft and financial losses is providing a thrust to the growth of the market.

Due to the onset of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, organizations are increasingly adopting blockchain distributed ledgers to create, store and manage their data online.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These innovative technologies aid in enhancing data security, preventing identity thefts and data tempering and minimizing unauthorized access to sensitive data of the users.

Other factors, including significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global blockchain distributed ledger market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, component, type, enterprise size, application and end-use industry. Breakup by Component

Solution

Service

Breakup by Type

Private

Public

Hybrid

Breakup by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Application

Payments

Smart Contracts

Supply Chain Management

Compliance Management

Trade Finance

Others

Breakup by End-use Industry

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Manufacturing

Retail & e-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Accenture PLC

AlphaPoint

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Auxesis Services & Technologies Ltd.

Digital Asset Holdings LLC

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

iXLedger

NTT DATA Corporation (The Nippon Telegraph Telephone Corporation)

Visa Inc.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has the global blockchain distributed ledger market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global blockchain distributed ledger market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global blockchain distributed ledger market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfn9i6

