Blockchain.com Introduces Margin Trading

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Blockchain.com , one of the world's oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency platforms, launched margin trading on its Exchange. Upon launch, users can access margin with up to 5X leverage in the BTC-USD trading pair in more than 150 countries.

Margin trading offers investors the opportunity to increase profit potential through leverage, which means increased buying and selling power on trades. For example, if a trader wants to purchase $1,000 worth of Bitcoin on the BTC-USD pair with 5X leverage, they'll only need $200 in either BTC or USD as collateral in the account to have a full position worth $1,000. Delivering flexibility with fund management, users can use either a base or counter currency to open margin positions.

With .12% daily (.0005% hourly) on open margin positions, Blockchain.com's Exchange margin rates are among the lowest and most competitive in the industry.

"We're always iterating and improving our core product experience and are excited to roll out the most requested features like margin," said Peter Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Blockchain.com. "We are always looking for ways to expand access to cutting edge financial products to our users."

Margin trading is currently supported for Gold-verified users but is not currently available for users in the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Germany, Austria, Italy, France, The Netherlands and select other countries. To learn more about margin trading, please visit the Support Center .

About Blockchain.comBlockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The London and Miami-based company, with an international team spread across the world, is the most trusted and fastest growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Through the use of blockchain technology, Blockchain.com is revolutionizing the $14T financial services industry. It has raised more than $500 million in funding from leading global investors including Eldridge, GV, Kyle Bass, Lakestar, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Moore Strategic Ventures, Rovida Kruptos Assets Limited, and others. Visit Blockchain.com for more info, follow us on Twitter @blockchain, check out The Blockchain.com Podcast, and read our latest Monthly Market Update and blog for the latest company news.

When considering trading on margin, you should determine how the use of margin fits your own investment philosophy. It is important that you fully understand the risks, rules, and requirements involved in trading digital assets on margin. Margin trading increases your level of market risk. You may lose some or all of the collateral you post in connection with a margin trade. Blockchain.com may initiate the sale of digital assets in your account, without contacting you, to meet a margin call. You are not entitled to an extension of time on a margin call. Further details will be set out in the Margin user agreement.

