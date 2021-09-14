Blo Blow Dry Bar Continues Rapid National Expansion, Enters New State With Washington Debut

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, announced today the signing of a franchise agreement in Washington to expand the brand in the Northwest. With this agreement, Blo Blow Dry Bar solidifies its entrance into a new state and builds off its growth momentum with more than 130 locations open and in development across North America.

Leading this growth and Washington expansion is Jennifer Schallmann, a former healthcare professional who aspired to own her own blow dry bar. Five years ago, Schallmann got her first blow out and it sparked something inside of her. She decided to make the switch from healthcare to entrepreneurship to open her own business in the haircare industry. After thorough research, she learned franchising was the way to go and immediately felt at home after her first visit to Blo Blow Dry Bar. Schallmann's favorite Blo feature is the Mane Squeeze Membership that provides easy access to signature styles anywhere in the country. Washington's first bar is slated to open at the Mill Creek Plaza located at 16036 Bothell-Everett Highway & 164 th Street SE Unit 19 in Mill Creek, WA 98012 by years end.

"If you know me, you know I love a good blowout," said Schallmann. "I am so excited to roll out the pink carpet in the Seattle area and to be able to service and pamper every generation of guests that walk through our door. After my first visit, joining the Blo team seemed like the perfect fit. The company is backed by immense corporate support and the team is so passionate and knowledgeable - I can't wait to build Blo into a neighborhood name."

With a favorable real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, company executives are actively seeking franchisees to continue to expand in key markets across the country.

"Adding passionate franchisees like Jennifer who believe in our brand will be a vital piece to the overall puzzle as Blo Blow Dry Bar continues to grow," said, Patrick Pantano, Vice President, Franchise Development, Blo Blow Dry Bar. "This will be our first unit in the Seattle area, which is a strong city from a demographics standpoint for the brand. The combination of a strong franchisee and a ripe market creates great growth opportunity."

Blo Blow Dry Bar creates a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, the blow dry bar cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained bloers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion. Blo also offers makeup services from expert artists on-hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

The growing franchise is just at the start of the runway, staking its claim as a leader in the $47 billion a year industry and continues to expand at a rapid rate. Every year, more cities across the globe are painted pink. Every day, a new guest discovers how wonderful the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience is. Superior service and consistent results are a top priority for all guests as well as franchisees. The brand goes beyond beauty - it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands within the wellness and self-care industries with an established foundation for business success.

"We're eager to build on the momentum of this partnership to make our catwalk-quality blow outs accessible to women across the Northwest" said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Our proven business model, strong culture and exceptional franchisees means great growth opportunities for our sector-leading brand."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

