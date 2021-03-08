BLK Partners With Trailblazing Black Women For "Connection, Community & Conversation: How To Mobilize Your Black Girl Magic To Excel In Life, Love And Career"

A build on the brand's Once You Go BLK campaign, the dating & lifestyle app is introducing an Instagram Live with stylist Rox Brown, trap feminist Sesali Bowen, and STEM expert Aisha Bowe - moderated by musician Kitty Ca$h - to foster conversations that spotlight Black Girl Magic

DALLAS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLK , the largest dating app made for Black singles and a Match Group subsidiary, has announced its live online content series, titled "Connection, Community & Conversation." The first installment, titled "How to Mobilize Your Black Girl Magic to Excel in Life, Love and Career", will include weekly discussions featuring Rox Brown, Sesali Bowen, Aisha Bowe and Kitty Ca$h. The social media content series will connect BLK users and other Black singles to established leaders in their respective industries to share anecdotes, advice, and encouragement on how to navigate life, career and relationships in the pivotal and formative moments of life.

In celebration of Women's History Month, BLK will highlight Black women who are trailblazers in the fields of entrepreneurship, music, fashion, STEM, and activism. The featured partners will host Instagram Live Q&As to connect with Black women across the United States to share stories of hope, optimism and success. Each week, these revolutionary women will offer advice and wisdom on how to successfully navigate life, love and career as a Black woman. The weekly IG Live series will occur Wednesday at 8pm EST for the month of March beginning on 3/10 on BLK's Instagram page ( @meet_blk ).

The panelists include:

Rox Brown , Celebrity Stylist - Rox is a Jamaican-born, New York -based media personality, celebrity stylist and culture cultivator. Rox began her career at Billionaire Boys Club as a personal shopper, she then went on to become Director of VIP services at Vfiles where she worked to secure performances and appearances from celebrities such as Cardi B, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner , Jaden Smith , Khloe Kardashian , Migos and more.

Aisha Bowe , PMP, Founder CEO of STEMBoard - Aisha holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in aerospace engineering and a Masters of Engineering in space systems engineering, from the University of Michigan . She has received numerous awards for her dedication to technical excellence and the principles of diversity and opportunity, including: The 40 Under 40: Tech Diversity - Silicon Valley; the U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce Emerging Star Award; and NASA's Engineering Honor Award.

Sesali Bowen , Trap Feminist and Body Positivity Activist - Sesali is known for being a self-proclaimed "bad fat Black girl. A fat femme." A proud champion of Black girls. Her nearly 30k Instagram followers look to her for plus size style, confidence, and a bold, authentic perspective on life. She's an alum of the Gender Studies programs at DePaul University (BA) and Georgia State University (MA).

Kitty Ca$h , musician - Kitty Ca$h has made a name for herself as one of our most prolific cultural curators. From DJing for the biggest brands and celebrities, releasing original projects with music's hottest artists, overtaking the fashion scene, and creating an animated virtual talk-show, Kitty represents a new breed of creators unbound by any specific medium or media.

"BLK understands that one of the most important aspects of Black life is the sense of community we've fostered over history - specifically amongst Black women." said Jonathan Kirkland, Head of Marketing & Brand for BLK. "For years, Black women have been innovators and trendsetters across various verticals, disciplines and fields. Having these conversations is a natural progression of how we can empower our users to support one another and build meaningful relationships throughout life."

This event series is part of the dating app's " Once You Go BLK" campaign , which reframes what it means to "go BLK" through empowering messaging about the positive outcomes and implications of being a part of the BLK community, lauding the unlimited potential of the millennial and Gen Z Black community. In this instance, when you go BLK, the community thrives.

ABOUT BLKBLK was introduced in August 2017 and is currently the leading dating and lifestyle app for Black singles. With a goal of helping users find love at its core, BLK has built a community and space where Black love in all its forms and expressions can happen every day. BLK's mission is simple: bring Black people together to spark meaningful connections.

