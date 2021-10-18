Blink Fitness Launches "Step Out Of The Blahs And Into A Blink" Campaign To Help Members Reset

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of the pandemic, Blink Fitness has been on a mission to help alleviate the pandemic's impact on its members and overall community. Now, Blink is inviting the community to "Step Out of the Blahs and Into a Blink" to re-energize and reconnect with their physical and mental health, especially amidst the feeling of "languishing" that members and the broader community have reported experiencing.

The "languishing" feeling is an emotion a recent New York Times article ¹ called the "dominant emotion of 2021;" the feeling of an unshakable sense of blah, the emptiness between surviving and thriving, the absence of feeling good. Blink believes the best way to alleviate this feeling is through exercise, as studies have found a clear link between small movements and improving symptoms of depression and anxiety; one study ² found that an increase in physical activity such as running for 15 minutes a day or walking for an hour decreased the odds for becoming depressed by 26%.

If languishing is the absence of feeling good and movement is a helpful solution, who better than Blink, with its Mood Over Muscle philosophy, to give consumers exactly what they need to Step Out of the Blahs. Blink's value-priced, premium offering approach, including extensive equipment offerings, its Mood Lifter ™ employees, and bright and spacious gyms, allow consumers to exercise in a welcoming environment and stay engaged, encouraged and empowered every step of the way.

Because of this year's continued uncertainty and overall languishing feeling, Blink is also offering one of its lowest-priced promotions of the year: customers can join one of its premium plans for only $1 and with no commitment, and get the rest of October free ³ . Blink is also giving away a full year's premium membership as part of its "Blah-buster Sweepstakes," starting October 18th, 2021.

"At Blink, we're committed to providing a mood-boosting fitness experience in a welcoming environment that energizes both your heart and soul," said Blink Fitness CEO, Todd Magazine. "We hope our 'Step Out of the Blahs and Into a Blink' initiative will ring true with millions of Americans who are ready to get moving again."

About Blink FitnessBlink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle ® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the clichéd advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness —a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide. For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com .

