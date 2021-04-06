Blink Charging Sponsors University Of Cincinnati's First All-Electric Formula Racing Team And EV Innovation Among Students

Miami Beach, FL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (the "Company" or "Blink") (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced its sponsorship of the Bearcat Electric Vehicle (BEV) racing team, which is the first all-electric formula racecar team out of the University of Cincinnati and falls under the university's AIC (Academic Intercollegiate Competitions) category.

The University racing team is comprised of about 40 students, a majority of whom are engineering students. These bright students boast impressive experiences with electric vehicles. Seven current and former students have been interns at Tesla Motors, and ten team members have participated in the SpaceX/Hyperloop competition representing the University of Cincinnati.

"We are proud and honored to be supporting and sponsoring the next generation of young engineers who undoubtedly will continue to bring the EV industry into maturity in the coming decade," commented Joshua Winkler, Senior VP of Technology and Product Development at Blink Charging. "Technological advances in transportation and many other industrial sectors are often influenced or enhanced by college students' creativity and competitive endeavors. We are confident the Bearcat EV racing team will innovate its way to victory. We are excited to see young minds focus their experience and enthusiasm within the EV industry to transform modern-day transportation."

As the BEV team gears up for the Formula SAE design competition in Michigan in May of this year, they are entering the critical and exciting assembly and testing phase of their first electric formula car. The goal of the team is to emphasize sustainable innovation at the University of Cincinnati.

"Our sponsors are what make all this possible! Blink has a hand in actively advancing our team members' education while increasing the level of innovation we can relentlessly pursue each year. Blink's generous donation didn't only increase our team's chances of success but improved the field of electric vehicles by investing in future engineer," said Sagar Tiwari, Founder and Student Team Leader.

Recently, Blink has supported and built relationships with several key influencers in the EV innovation space. In February, Blink announced cooperation with Bisimoto Engineering, a California-based automotive designer focused on high-performance EV conversions. Last fall, Blink also announced a working partnership with EV influencer Seth Leitman and Sustainable Westchester to bring more EV charging technology to the northeast.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company's charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging's principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network ("Blink Network"), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

About Bearcat Electric Vehicle Racing

Bearcat Electric Vehicle (BEV) is the University of Cincinnati's (UC) first all-electric formula racecar team. It's mission is to design and build UC's first electric racecar to compete at the international FSAE competition circuit, representing the Bearcats to emphasize sustainable innovation at UC and to show that ''We Engineer Better''! BEV is a team of 30 seniors supported by undergrad and grad students, with a goal to design a high performance and reliable formula style car. The electric vehicle industry is booming for engineers and this transition initiative would surely help our students get an edge. This is going to be one of the biggest upcoming changes in lifestyles and UC wants to put its efforts in the process.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging's periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact IR@BlinkCharging.com (855) 313-8187