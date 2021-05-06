BLG Acquires AUM Law, Shifting The Legal Landscape In Canada

Deal Provides Investment Industry with Flexible, Innovative Approach to Manage Risk

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) today announced the acquisition of AUM Law Professional Corporation (AUM Law), a Canadian law firm that offers legal and regulatory compliance advice to the asset management industry. The transaction combines BLG's deep expertise and long-standing counsel in the investment management industry with AUM Law's fixed-fee regulatory compliance offerings, providing clients with an efficient, innovative approach to help them manage a wide array of legal and regulatory compliance obligations. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Our clients rely on us to stay ahead of change and help them navigate the complex business landscape," said John Murphy, National Managing Partner and CEO, BLG. "This acquisition, which is the first of note in our sector in several years, is evidence of our commitment to embrace innovation to transform the practice of law and bring new services to our clients as quickly as possible."

BLG's investment in AUM Law will allow the firm to expand and automate its regulatory compliance services to clients across Canada as part of the BLG Beyond portfolio of alternative legal services. With over 60 years of experience through lawyers located in all offices across Canada, BLG's Investment Management Group holds the number one place in Chambers Canada's legal rankings and is the largest practice group focusing exclusively on the investment management industry in Canada. Established in 2009 to coincide with the introduction and roll-out by the Canadian Securities Administrators of the new cross- Canada registration regime, AUM Law has developed a systematic, predictable approach to regulatory compliance and general counsel requirements, as well as one-off fixed fee services and modules.

"Since inception, we have developed strong client relationships while developing our model to proactively support our clients with managing risk and compliance in a rapidly changing environment," said Kevin Cohen, President, AUM Law. "This is an opportunity to expand our platform across Canada and bring our alternative legal services model to new clients as part of BLG, attract the finest talent to our team, and leverage BLG's investment in technology to further enhance the client experience. It's an exciting moment for our firm, our people and our clients."

