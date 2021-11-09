Blender Bites To Double Store Count At Leading Club Store Chain In Eastern Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the " Company", " Blender Bites" or " Blender"), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen smoothie pucks, is pleased to announce an increase in production in order to fulfill the strong demand of their easy smoothie innovation.

Since launching its smoothies in Canadian club stores in September, Blender Bites has received multiple purchase orders to replenish existing inventories at the original locations. Due to successful sales, the product will now be made available in additional Canadian warehouses, effectively doubling its current footprint. The company's products will be available at sixty percent of club store locations across Eastern Canada, Canada's most populated region and largest market.

"We are incredibly pleased with the rate consumers are buying our easy smoothie innovation, and we are working tirelessly to meet this increase in demand. We are thrilled to have had our product launch at such a reputable and prominent club store a few weeks ago, and even more excited that additional club stores have joined in to offer our healthy and convenient solution to their shoppers. Having twenty-six additional warehouses in our distribution fold, and in such a short period of time, is a testament to consumer confidence in the product we are delivering," stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's founder, and CEO.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Thrifty Foods, Whole Foods Market, and select Ontario club stores.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:Email - investors@blenderbites.comTelephone - 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.