SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the Blended Festival? The Blended Festival is a live music, culinary station with Wine and Craft Cocktails. The Blended Festival provides a welcome center with a high level of excitement upon entrance to the event. Guests are greeted by a marketplace of vendors, showcasing unique activations, while providing samples and retail options to festival goers. This year the Blended Festival has utilized technology more than ever. Event Digital Marketing Consulting is an area that has increased 183% post covid and Digital Marketing SEO companies like DIQ SEO are pushing Event Digital Marketing to their fullest potential.

The live music at the Blended Festival can be described as a fine wine, the talent lineup is a curated blend, with something for everyone to enjoy. For all 3 events the main stage kicks off at 4 pm on Friday, and 12pm Saturday. The Festival also provides wine lovers wine tenting as a centerpiece of Blended Fest! Presented by My Wine Society, all ticket holders are given two complimentary tastings, with additional tastings available for purchase. No music festival would be complete without the food. The culinary experience is one of the favorite highlights of Blended, featuring food truck row, and pop-ups from favorite local restaurants. Additionally, Blended showcases local and nationally renowned chefs, performing high-energy crowd demonstrations, and competitions live from the culinary stage. For the ultimate party goers, The Village is its own party, within the party, offering exclusive access for all VIP ticket holders. The Village features a private bar, restrooms, and preferred viewing of the mainstage. Lastly, there is a wellness component that has become a part of the footprint of the Blended Festival scene in recent years. We are proud to partner with When The Music Stops (WTMS.) a non-profit that works with today's biggest artists and industry professionals, normalizing mental health and burnout.

What is the Blended Festival Promo Code ? There is even a way to save on tickets, when purchasing tickets to the Blended Festival use the promo code "RSVP" for discount tickets to the blended festival. The Blended Festival Austin promo code is "RSVP", the Blended Festival Nashville promo code is "RSVP" and the Blended Festival San Diego promo code is "RSVP".

Blended Festival Tickets Information

There are multiple levels of the Blended Festival tickets GA Pass, VIP Keepsake, and Premium VIP all-inclusive.

Blended Festival 1 Day Pass

Blended Festival 2 Day pass

Blended Festival Lineup Information Day 1 and Day 2.

The lineup for the Blended Festival can be found at where you will also find updates.

Blanco Brown

Brandi Cyrus

Brody Jenner

Bryce Vine

Cat Dealers

Deejay Silver

Ernest

Kaskade

Kim Lee

Lil Jon

On The Outside

Ludacris

Chainsmothers

Matt Stell

3lau

Loud Luxury

Deorro

Passport Pass Includes:

- 2 Day Premium VIP Access to Nashville, Austin, and San Diego Blended Festivals - Commemorative Gift Inclusion

Blended Festival Locations Dates and Time

Blended Festival Nashville (First Horizon Field - 19 Jr Gilliam Way, Nashville TN 37219)

Friday, August 13th - 4 PM

- Saturday, August 14th - 12 PM

Blended Festival Austin (The Long Center for Performing Arts - 701 W Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704)

Friday, September 10th - 4 PM

- Saturday, September 11th - 12 PM

Blended Festival San Diego Spanish Landing Park - 3900 N. HARBOR DR San Diego, CA 92101

Friday, October 15th - 4 PM

- Saturday, October 16th - 12 PM

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blended-festival---austin-nashville-san-diego-301352666.html

SOURCE Blended Festival