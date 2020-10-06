BLC Community Bank Matches Donations To St. Paul Elder Services

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In continued efforts to support our community, BLC Community Bank is partnering with St. Paul Elder Services during Octoberfest Reimagined.

Octoberfest Reimagined is the response to the cancellation of the Fox Cities 2020 Octoberfest event. While it will not be held in the traditional manner due to concerns about large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the mission remains the same - supporting nonprofits and businesses in the local community.

BLC has flourished in 2020, with historic low interest rates on home mortgages and continued focus on strong customer relationships. Our commercial lenders assisted more than 270 business through the Paycheck Protection Program - helping nearly 3,800 employees. BLC has also seen an increase in deposits with the popular InterestPlus Checking account. "BLC prides itself on its local roots and relationship with the Fox Valley Community. We are privileged to be able to assist a worthy organization like St. Paul," said bank President, Steve Tramp.

During Octoberfest Reimagined, BLC Community Bank will match donations made to St. Paul Elder Services through the end of October up to $10,000.

St. Paul Elder Services is a Catholic, Franciscan-sponsored community that provides services and specialized programs designed to enhance the lives of aging individuals. President and CEO, Sondra Norder, states "We are proud of our 77 years of exceptional services to the Fox Valley's older adults, and grateful for the support received from people and businesses in our communities. The disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on long-term care providers and the people they serve and employ has been nothing short of traumatic. We are heartened by the overwhelming love and prayer offered to us, even as we've shared the tragic details of our efforts to protect those in our care. We are humbled by BLC Community Bank's willingness to match the donations funds that are desperately needed to support operations at this time of crisis."

To make a donation visit www.stpaulelders.org, click DONATE, and choose Octoberfest Reimagined as the Donation Type.

BLC Community Bank has proudly served generations of individuals, families and businesses since 1906. For additional information please visit www.blccb.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender | NMLS #402793.

