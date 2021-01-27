Blauer Manufacturing Achieves NFPA 1994 Class 1 Certification Of Its Multi-Threat Ensemble With The New 3M™ Scott™ Vision C5 Facepiece With E-Z Flo C5 Regulator And 3M™ Scott™ Air-Pak™ X3 Pro SCBA

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blauer Manufacturing announced today that it has successfully passed NFPA 1994 Class 1 certification testing of the 3M™ Scott™ Air-Pak™ X3 Pro SCBA and new Vision C5 facepiece with its Multi-Threat HAZMAT-protective...

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blauer Manufacturing announced today that it has successfully passed NFPA 1994 Class 1 certification testing of the 3M™ Scott™ Air-Pak™ X3 Pro SCBA and new Vision C5 facepiece with its Multi-Threat HAZMAT-protective ensemble.

PPE/Covid/HAZMAT: Firefighters gain increased protection through Class 1 certification of new suit/facemask tech

Safety Equipment Institute (SEI), a private, non-profit organization based in Virginia that administers non-governmental, 3rd party certifications to national safety standards, issued the Class 1 certification after completing system level testing of the Air-Pak™ X3 Pro SCBA and Vision C5 facepiece with Blauer's popular Multi-Threat ensemble.

According to Tom Ames, Blauer's Vice President of Marketing & Business Development, "Blauer supports fire departments and HAZMAT technicians around the country with its Multi-Threat ensemble, which is used in a Level A or Level B capacity for response involving high concentrations of hazardous chemicals. Many of these users operate on 3M's AV-3000 Series facepiece and are planning or considering the transition to the new Air-Pak™ X3 Pro SCBA and Vision C5 facepiece. By adding the Air-Pak™ X3 Pro SCBA and new Vision C5 facepiece to our Class 1 Multi-Threat certification, Blauer is ensuring that these users are able to integrate these two industry-leading systems with confidence in the level of protection they receive when they need it most."

Please visit https://www.seinet.org/search.htm#query=blauer§ion=hiddenfire_ and_emergency_services,hidden-hazmat_fire_and_emergency_services,hidden-155-0,hidden-155_12-0 to view the Class 1 certifications of Blauer's Multi-Threat models.

About Blauer® Manufacturing CompanyBlauer Manufacturing Company, Inc. is a leading producer of certified PPE used by public safety, defense, and government agencies in the Americas and select European, Asian, and Middle-East countries. Blauer was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. https://www.blauer.com/chembio

About 3M™ Scott™ Fire & Safety 3M offers a comprehensive, diverse portfolio of personal protective equipment solutions including 3M Scott SCBA, handheld and hands-free thermal imagers, voice communication devices and firefighter accountability solutions. Most notably the Air-Pak™ SCBA is used by firefighters, military, civil defense and industrial workers around the world. https://www.3mscott.com

Media Contact: Tom Ames800-225-6715 x 245 tames@blauer.com www.blauer.com

