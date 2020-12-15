Blast Spa Service (NYC) Adjusts To Accommodate COVID-19 Guidelines

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blast Spa of Great Neck, NY announces service changes and protection adjustments.

Blast Spa has spread out appointment times so that every single client can feel safe and comfortable. Moreover, we are sterilizing and sanitizing between sessions, and all staff members are wearing masks and shields for safety for all.

It is also important that clients are not left lingering when they enter, so we are asking all clients to reach out to us upon entering our office.

We are committed to ensuring the safety of every single client and our staff members to keep them safe and free of COVID-19.

SERVICES

These include facials, cupping, dermaplaning, radio-frequency facials waxing, and all Laser body hair removal. Our new diode laser machine is top of the line technology to service all different types of skin.

Cellulite treatments as well as spray tanning are also available.

SPECIAL DEALS INCLUDE

3 sessions of full leg $375Brazilian $175Underarm or full face $125Any kind of custom packages are available at an amazing deal

Radio-frequency facialsTightening, toning and reduces fine lines and wrinkles - 3 sessions for face $150

Lipo laser .... breaking down fat cells and tightening of the skin can be fine on any body partIt's best done in a series of 3 sessions $500

We are taking appointments and offering 20% off any gift certificate purchases

Owner Maria noted that "During this pandemic of COVID-19 we have had to make many adjustments to our schedule as well as implementing safety procedures to ensure COVID-19 safety guidelines. We are committed to the best practices to make our clients feel comfortable and safe. After being closed for almost five months, we're here, ready and able to serve you.

ABOUT BLAST SPA - 55 Northern Blvd, Suite 201 Great Neck, NY 11201We are the North Shore's newest boutique fitness spa. We have a sauna, a yoga therapy room and a wide variety of treatments -- such as cellulite reduction, facials, waxing, laser hair removal, and spray tanning, plus our Himalayan salt saunas. CONTACTS: Inquires: info@blastspa.com | +1 (516)-570-6300 Website: BlastSpa.com

Press: admin@i2mediainc.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blast-spa-service-nyc-adjusts-to-accommodate-covid-19-guidelines-301193587.html

SOURCE Blast Spa