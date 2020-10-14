Blanca Gomez Announces Candidacy For City Council

VICTORVILLE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanca for the People! The campaign literature has practically written itself once again as High Desert longtime resident, Blanca Gomez, publicly announced her candidacy for a seat on the Victorville City Council. She spoke to a group of followers and friends who gathered to receive her announcement.

Blanca is a devoted representative of the people who uses American sign language to communicate with the Deaf community to bridge the gap of representation. She has a record of support to the marginalized communities through strong advocacy and works with like-minded organizations and individuals to find solutions in a collaborative manner that seeks to revamp protection and sustainability for community health. She kicked off her ambition through devotion for a large part of her time in volunteer work in different organizations including senior revenues, local food banks, charity groups, and other nonprofit organizations. She has further supported legal aid services (various non-profit organizations) and worked in university board panel committees.

With her principal goals in mind, Blanca Gomez is keen on finding long term solutions to social challenges in the city collaboratively which has motivated her work with different social support organizations like Today's Women Foundation, the Salvation Army, and Meals on Wheels. As a councilwoman and a representative of High Desert region, Blanca has focused on the City's mission of providing a "World of Opportunity" amidst harsh words from critics with claims which lack validity. She promoted the February 2019 Hiring Event in San Bernardino County which offered multiple positions in various fields.

Blanca holds several merits to show for her accomplishments for various organizations and institutions she has worked. She has had life changing historical involvement that holds true even today. She is a devoted member of the League of Women Voters that seeks to empower women for political positions across the country. She has also served as a member of Toastmasters, Who's Who, Relay for Life and CSEA all recognized for public participation.

Blanca has a family with whom she shares a personal direct relationship as a mother. She has three children. She has emerged as a caring, industrious, and concerned mother having spent a better part of her childhood life in the foster care system. She understands what it takes to balance between parenting and working. She grew up a passionate lady inspired by her early experiences to seek higher education opportunities.

She has an associate degree from Victor Valley Community College (VVC) which she believes has provided her with the skill set necessary for an effective council member. She also obtained a Bachelor's Degree in English Composition/Applied Linguistics from California State University of San Bernardino. She has never stopped her educational endeavors as she has obtained her Master's Degree in Public Administration from Arkansas State University and is currently at California Baptist University in the Doctoral program.

If elected, Blanca will defend her seat for a second time to show her consistency in selfless community participation, which aims at touching the real needs of the people.

