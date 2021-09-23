Blake Lively Announces The Launch Of Betty Buzz

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Blake Lively announced the launch of Betty Buzz, a new line of non-alcoholic, sparkling mixers made from clean ingredients. These mixers pair perfectly with any spirit but are also tasty enough to fly solo.

Founder Blake Lively commented, "I don't drink. I know that's odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger. Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol. We've spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it."

Why Betty? "My dad's name was Ernest Brown Jr but he was known as Ernie Lively. He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn't his. So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister's name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer."

Why Buzz? "Because why should alcohol get all the fun? Try it. The bubbles and flavors feel like a buzz of joy."

Betty Buzz comes in five delicious flavors - Tonic Water, Sparking Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime, and Ginger Beer. The mixers are made with real juice and natural flavors, do not include artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners, are non-GMO, and gluten free. Each nine-ounce eco-friendly glass bottle can make two cocktails when combined with the spirit of your choice.

Betty Buzz is available for purchase online, as well as at select retailers across the U.S. For more information, please visit BettyBuzz.com or follow us on Instagram @BettyBuzz .

