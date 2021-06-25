Blair Jones Returns To BNBuilders As A Project Executive

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders has welcomed Blair Jones to its team as a Project Executive serving the Los Angeles, Orange County, and Inland Empire markets. A highly skilled and ambitious leader, Mr. Jones returns to BNBuilders after a nearly six-year hiatus. He brings more than 15 years of experience directing projects for various sectors, including: prominent technology, K-12, higher education, hospitality, and large construction projects. Mr. Jones' first project with BNBuilders is a major redevelopment in Southern California worth hundreds of millions of dollars, for a tech client he previously served while working at BNBuilders.

Jamie Awford, DBIA, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "Blair was a natural fit for BNBuilders. Not only does he bring outstanding leadership, he has experience managing large teams. I can't think of a more qualified candidate to oversee our projects in the Southern California region."

Blair Jones brings extensive experience in construction gained at Layton Construction, C.W. Driver, and BNBuilders. In his previous position, Mr. Jones lead the operations for a newly founded Southern California division for Layton Construction. In five (5) years, he grew the division from infancy to $100 million annually. He also worked for C.W. Driver for eight (8) years, where he focused on K-12 and higher education projects throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. Most importantly, however, Mr. Jones previously worked with BNBuilders on several projects for a large, repeat client. Not only did he lead the development and preconstruction efforts on C-suite classified projects, he also grew the account from a single $2 million TI, to a $65 million renovation within 18 months. His leadership was crucial in the completion of seven projects which were all awarded to BNBuilders without competition due to the team's ongoing accomplishments. Mr. Jones earned his degree in construction management from the University of Southern California.

Jones states, "Returning to BNBuilders feels a bit like coming home. The warm welcome and the collaborative spirit this team offers is indicative of the partnership mentality they bring to every person, project, and circumstance."

About BNBuildersFounded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 1,000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

Contact: Beth BingerBCIpr619-987-6658 beth.binger@BCIpr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blair-jones-returns-to-bnbuilders-as-a-project-executive-301319964.html

SOURCE BNBuilders