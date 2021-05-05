Bladex Announces Up To $60,000,000 Common Stock Repurchase Plan

PANAMA CITY, Republic of Panama, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank"), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a repurchase program of up to $60 million of the Bank's common stock.

The repurchase program is intended to comply with Rule 10b-18 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Rule 10b-18"). Purchases under the repurchase program will be made in open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in compliance with Rule 10b-18. However, the Bank has no obligation to repurchase shares and the timing, actual number, and value of shares to be repurchased is subject to management's discretion and will depend on the Bank's capital position, liquidity, financial performance and alternative uses of capital, stock trading price, regulatory requirements and other market conditions. The Bank may, in the sole discretion of its Board of Directors, terminate the repurchase program at any time while it is in effect.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors. More detailed information about those factors is contained in Bladex's most recent reports filed on Form 20-F with, and furnished on Form 6-K to, the Securities and Exchange Commission, each as it may be amended from time to time, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Bladex disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Bladex

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (BLX) - Get Report, since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

