Blade Air Mobility To Present At The Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE, "Blade"), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, today announced that CEO, Rob Wiesenthal, will present at the Credit Suisse 25 th Annual Technology Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, December 1, at 1:40 pm ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link HERE. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and until March 1, 2022 on the investor relations section of the company's website at https://ir.blade.com/news-events.

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or "eVTOL"), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

