Blade Air Mobility Announces Expansion Of Airport Service With New Route Between Newark And Manhattan

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. ("Blade", NASDAQ: BLDE) announced the expansion of its Blade Airport product with the launch of helicopter service between Manhattan and Newark Airport. Flights are available between 7am and 7pm Monday through Friday, and 3pm to 7pm on Sundays for $195 per seat or $95 per seat for Blade Airport passholders.

Fliers will soon enjoy access to Blade's private terminal space at Newark, which is currently being developed adjacent to the airport helipad, pursuant to a long-term agreement with Signature Flight Support ("Signature"). The agreement with Signature, which runs through 2028, will enable Blade to provide a seamless and comfortable experience for fliers, improve flight turn-times and begin planning for the infrastructure requirements of Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA"). The terminal will also serve to accommodate expected increases in passenger volumes as Blade introduces EVA service.

"With 27 million people battling traffic between Manhattan and the three New York Area airports in 2019, Blade's airport transfers, which are only 5 minutes in duration, relieve this significant point of travel friction in our core New York City market," said Melissa Tomkiel, Blade's President. "Given the strong growth we see in both business and leisure passenger volumes on our JFK route, we're pleased to answer our fliers' calls to bring back Blade service between Manhattan and Newark."

"In recent weeks, Blade's JFK passenger volumes have exceeded average pre-Covid levels," said Will Heyburn, Blade's Chief Financial Officer. "This great signal, coupled with the recent re-opening of international travel to the United States, drove our decision to expand airport service to Newark ahead of the holidays."

Airport service between Manhattan and Newark or JFK is available on Blade's app or blade.com.

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered urban air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or "eVTOL"), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit https://ir.blade.com/.

