Blackwatch Appoints David Wolf As Senior Vice President Of Operations And Capture

MCLEAN, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackwatch International, a recognized leader in artificial intelligence, cyber security, cloud, and information technology services, announced today it has appointed David Wolf as Senior Vice President of Operations and Capture.

Wolf brings more than 25 years of industry experience to Blackwatch. He has a proven record of building and improving operations for both large and small businesses to enhance quality, responsiveness, and performance. He is particularly skilled in growing businesses organically through acute attention to customer needs and assertive business development related to complex technology and process solutions for Federal Government agencies, including the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, Agriculture, and Commerce.

" Blackwatch has a strong culture, remarkable capabilities and a profound commitment to serving their customer's mission and I am excited to contribute to their growth and dedication to excellence," Wolf said of his decision to join Blackwatch.

Wolf comes to Blackwatch from Steampunk, a VA-based IT provider, where he was SVP of the company's division focusing on Homeland, Justice and Commerce clients. Most recently, Wolf spearheaded Steampunk's role in the United States Patent and Trademark Office's 10-year, $2 billion, Business Oriented Software Solutions (BOSS) and its Intelligent Automation Innovation Support Services (IAISS) multiple award contracts. David previously held executive leadership positions at ASRC Federal, Capital One, Tygart Technology, and Keane.

"Given his leadership and track record leading and winning major contracts across many federal agencies, David Wolf will provide the leadership, management and vision to ensure a relentless commitment to our customers' mission and effectively grow our organization just as he has throughout his career," said Cliff Webster, President of Blackwatch.

About Blackwatch InternationalBlackwatch International Corporation, owned and operated by Ron Trowbridge and Cliff Webster, is an agile small federal contractor with the sophistication of a large business. Based in McLean, VA, and dedicated to supporting Federal Government mission objectives, Blackwatch is a leading provider of cybersecurity, information technology (IT), software development, and engineering support, specializing in large and complex enterprise-level projects. The company has Top Secret facilities, robust infrastructure and management, and corporate-level ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 quality certifications. Blackwatch also provides a patented data fusion and analytics product, OneVision, that significantly enhances data accuracy and quality from multiple inputs. For more information, please visit blackwatchintel.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackwatch-appoints-david-wolf-as-senior-vice-president-of-operations-and-capture-301271704.html

SOURCE Blackwatch International